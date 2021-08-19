Amazon Studios Releases Creepy New Trailer for The Voyeurs

The internet, social media, and reality TV have all helped craft a culture of obsessively watching other people at the highest and lowest points of their lives, with the new Amazon Studios film The Voyeurs calling into question when to go from watching someone else's life to becoming an active participant. Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window is arguably one of the most well-known examples of someone's struggle with when to get involved in the lives of neighbors, with The Voyeurs seemingly channeling that formula of when the exploits of others become more important than your own activities. Check out the trailer for The Voyeurs above before it lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th.

Amazon describes the new film, "After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, The Voyeurs asks the question, 'Is it okay to watch?'"

Also coming to Amazon Prime in the coming months is a slate of four "Welcome to the Blumhouse" movies, which are horror films from Blumhouse Productions. Those films lean much more into abject horror than The Voyeurs, as this film is slated to be one of many "sexy date night" movies, as was described by Variety when the production was announced.

“We live in a strange era where it is entirely socially acceptable to peer into the lives of complete strangers by looking at the manicured and cultivated version of the lives, they’d like us to think they lead," writer/director Michael Mohan shared with the outlet. "With The Voyeurs, we’re asking a simple question: Is it okay to watch? I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon Studios to bring back the erotic thriller genre with this film.”

Sweeney was recently seen in HBO's The White Lotus, which explored the ups and downs of wealthy guests visiting Hawaii.

The Voyeurs debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th.

Will you be checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below!