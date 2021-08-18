Welcome to the Blumhouse Slate of Films for Amazon Prime Unveiled

✖

Last year saw Blumhouse Productions partnering with Amazon Prime Video to release four all-new horror films for audiences just in time for Halloween, with that "Welcome to the Blumhouse" initiative continuing this fall with four brand-new experiences. The new films, Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor, will all showcase new and emerging talent with the signature brand of Blumhouse's terror, ensuring that viewers will have a few weeks of being afraid of things going bump in the night. Bingo Hell and Black as Night are slated to debut on October 1st and Madres and The Manor will premiere on October 8th.

The films are described as follows:

Bingo Hell

When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.

Directed by: Gigi Saul Guerrero

Written by: Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear

Starring: Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson

Executive Produced by: Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, and Lauren Downey

Black as Night

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

Directed by: Maritte Lee Go

Written by: Sherman Payne

Starring: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David

Executive Produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina, and Guy Stodel

Madres

Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

Directed by: Ryan Zaragoza

Written by: Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione

Starring: Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo

Executive Produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma, and Matthew Myers

The Manor

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

Written and Directed by: Axelle Carolyn

Starring: Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane

Executive Produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King, and Richard J Bosner

(Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

Check out the premieres of the Welcome to the Blumhouse films this October.

