Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

There are only a handful of days left in March, which means that the month of April is just around the corner. Once we get past the annoyance of tricks and pranks on April 1st, we can actually look ahead to a really solid month of streaming. All of the popular streaming services out there are set to add new movies and TV shows to their lineups throughout April, and Amazon's Prime Video is no different.

The biggest title coming to Prime Video next month is undoubtedly Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse is an adaptation of Tom Clancy's best-selling novel. The original character of John Clark (Jordan) is the second-most popular character in Clancy's arsenal, behind only Jack Ryan. The film is set to debut on April 30th.

Another exciting original coming to Prime Video in April is Them, which arrives on 9th. The chilling horror series has already received rave reviews and fans are looking forward to see what mysteries await.

You can take a look at all of Prime Video's April arrivals below!