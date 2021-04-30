Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
There are only a handful of days left in March, which means that the month of April is just around the corner. Once we get past the annoyance of tricks and pranks on April 1st, we can actually look ahead to a really solid month of streaming. All of the popular streaming services out there are set to add new movies and TV shows to their lineups throughout April, and Amazon's Prime Video is no different.
The biggest title coming to Prime Video next month is undoubtedly Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse is an adaptation of Tom Clancy's best-selling novel. The original character of John Clark (Jordan) is the second-most popular character in Clancy's arsenal, behind only Jack Ryan. The film is set to debut on April 30th.
Another exciting original coming to Prime Video in April is Them, which arrives on 9th. The chilling horror series has already received rave reviews and fans are looking forward to see what mysteries await.
You can take a look at all of Prime Video's April arrivals below!
April 1
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)