Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

The idea of running out of movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video sounds like a bit of a stretch, considering just how much content is on the streaming service. But with most folks stuck at home for extended periods of time, and movie theaters still closed, we're all streaming a lot more than normal, so it may feel like options have been stressed thing. Fortunately, that will change in just a few days when August arrives.

As you probably know by now, every major streaming service shakes up its roster at the beginning of each month. Streaming contracts begin and end often, allowing these services change their lineups a bit. That trend will continue on August 1st, as a slew of new movies are added to Prime Video.

Movies coming to Prime Video include Inception, Spider-Man 3, and Top Gun. There are also some more recent titles on their way as well. Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Capone, Arkansas, and The Peanut Butter Falcon have all been released over the last two years, and they'll all be making their debut on Prime Video next month.

Amazon also has some originals to look forward, such as the new film Chemical Hearts.

You can check out the full list of upcoming Amazon arrivals below.