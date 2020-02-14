Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2021
A brand new month is set to kick off in just over a week, which means that streaming services like Amazon's Prime Video are preparing to shake up their lineups with new additions, keeping the streaming rosters fresh for subscribers. On Monday, Amazon Prime revealed the full list of titles coming to Prime Video in February 2021, and there are a few movies and TV shows that fans will be excited to see on the incoming lineup.
On February 1st, Eddie Murphy's Coming to America will be added to the Prime Video roster, and its arrival couldn't come at a better time. The highly-anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America, will be released exclusively on Prime Video in March, so this gives folks a chance to watch the original again before catching the sequel a month later. Other February 1st arrivals include The Prestige, Dazed and Confused, The Village, and the first three seasons of Billions.
The Amazon original movie Bliss arrives on the service on February 5th, starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. On February 18th, the popular Sonic the Hedgehog movie from 2020 will be added to the lineup.
Are you looking forward to new streaming options in February? Check out the full list of Amazon's upcoming arrivals below!
February 1
Antz (1998)
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)
Coming To America (1988)
Courageous (2011)
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Down To Earth (2001)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)
How She Move (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)
The Ides Of March (2011)
The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
The Prestige (2006)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
One On One: Season 1-5
The Game: Seasons 1-3
February 1 (Prime Video Channel Samplings)
19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)
February 5
Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
February 12
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
February 26
The Informer (2020)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series