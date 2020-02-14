Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2021

A brand new month is set to kick off in just over a week, which means that streaming services like Amazon's Prime Video are preparing to shake up their lineups with new additions, keeping the streaming rosters fresh for subscribers. On Monday, Amazon Prime revealed the full list of titles coming to Prime Video in February 2021, and there are a few movies and TV shows that fans will be excited to see on the incoming lineup.

On February 1st, Eddie Murphy's Coming to America will be added to the Prime Video roster, and its arrival couldn't come at a better time. The highly-anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America, will be released exclusively on Prime Video in March, so this gives folks a chance to watch the original again before catching the sequel a month later. Other February 1st arrivals include The Prestige, Dazed and Confused, The Village, and the first three seasons of Billions.

The Amazon original movie Bliss arrives on the service on February 5th, starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. On February 18th, the popular Sonic the Hedgehog movie from 2020 will be added to the lineup.

Are you looking forward to new streaming options in February? Check out the full list of Amazon's upcoming arrivals below!