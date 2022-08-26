Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
Amazon's Prime Video service has a lot of big plans in store for the month of August. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of the month, and there's a lot to look forward to. In addition to the catalogue of existing movies making their way to the service, Prime Video also has a few key originals set to make a splash.
The first of Amazon's big August originals arrives just a few days into the new month. Thirteen Lives, the new Ron Howard film about the dangerous cave rescue in Thailand, is set to debut on August 5th. Just one week later, on August 12th, the new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video.
Sylvester Stallone also has a new feature film hitting Prime Video next month in the form of Samaritan. The sci-fi/action movie is poised to make its debut on the streaming service on August 26th.
You can check out all of the Prime Video August arrivals below!
August 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
1 Buck (2017)
16 To Life (2015)
3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
5 Star Day (2011)
59 Seconds (2016)
A Dark Place (2019)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Aaron's Blood (2017)
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon (2018)
Already Gone (2019)
Alright Now (2018)
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis (2006)
Any Day (2015)
Assimilate (2019)
Baby Boom (1987)
Backstage (2021)
Backwoods (2020)
Bad Frank (2017)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Basic (2003)
Battle Scars (2020)
Before Midnight (2013)
Big Brother Volcano (2017)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crossed the Line (2014)
Dating My Mother (2017)
Derek's Dead (2020)
Disappearance (2019)
Don't Click (2012)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eadweard (2015)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
Follow the Prophet (2010)
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
Getting to Know You (2020)
Gonzo (2008)
Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
Grand Cru (2018)
Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
Hardball (2001)
Here On Out (2019)
He's Way More Famous Than You (2012)
I Am A Ghost (2014)
I Like Me (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iceland Is Best (2020)
I'm Still Here (2010)
Impossible Monsters (2019)
International Falls (2019)
I've Got Issues (2020)
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives (2020)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Letter from Masanjia (2018)
Line of Descent (2019)
Lost Bayou (2020)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
Man from Reno (2015)
McLintock (1963)
Mermaids (1990)
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
Never Heard (2018)
New Money (2018)
Obey (2018)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same (2021)
Paradox Lost (2021)
Perfect Sisters (2014)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy (1979)
River's Edge (1987)
Rockaway (2019)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Ronin (1998)
Safe Inside (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Serpico (1973)
Single White Female (1992)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Still Today (2020)
Surrogate Valentine (2011)
The Atoning (2017)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Feels (2018)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hornet's Nest (2014)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Machinist (2004)
The Middle of X (2018)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Saint (1997)
The Shootist (1976)
The Wrong Todd (2014)
The Yards (2000)
Thief (1981)
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To Tokyo (2018)
Trail of Ashes (2020)
Trickster (2019)
Trigger (2020
Two Ways Home (2019)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undertow (2004)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Wayne's World II (1993)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Weepah Way for Now (2015)
White on Rice (2009)
Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
Writer's Block (2019)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz (2019)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Game of Spy (2022)
Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
Cartel Crew (2019)
Lopez (2016)
August 12
A League of Their Own (2022)
Cosmic Love (2022)