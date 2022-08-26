Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

Amazon's Prime Video service has a lot of big plans in store for the month of August. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of the month, and there's a lot to look forward to. In addition to the catalogue of existing movies making their way to the service, Prime Video also has a few key originals set to make a splash.

The first of Amazon's big August originals arrives just a few days into the new month. Thirteen Lives, the new Ron Howard film about the dangerous cave rescue in Thailand, is set to debut on August 5th. Just one week later, on August 12th, the new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video.

Sylvester Stallone also has a new feature film hitting Prime Video next month in the form of Samaritan. The sci-fi/action movie is poised to make its debut on the streaming service on August 26th.

You can check out all of the Prime Video August arrivals below!