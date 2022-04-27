Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2022

We're less than one week away from May and Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is preparing for the arrival of the new month with a full lineup of new movies and TV shows for subscribers to get excited about. Hit films like A Quiet Place Part II, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and Love and Monsters have recently made their way to Prime Video, and they'll be joined by a ton of new titles over the next several weeks.

May will kick off with several popular films arriving on Prime Video, including Shrek and Shrek 2, which have been dominant forces on Netflix for the past few months. Other May 1st arrivals include Independence Day, Office Space, Taken, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, A League of Their Own, and Zero Dark Thirty.

TV fans will be looking forward to later days in the month when two highly anticipated series arrive. J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek star in Night Sky, which arrives on May 20th. One week earlier, on May 13th, Prime Video will release the first episodes of the new Kids in the Hall revival.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's May arrivals below!