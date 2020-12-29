American Horror Story's Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy

✖

Earlier this year American Horror Story and Scream 4 actress Emma Roberts revealed that she and her partner, actor Garrett Hedlund, were expecting their first child, a boy. Now, TMZ reports that Roberts gave birth on Sunday, December 27. The young fella clocked in at 9 lbs. and the outlet reports that they named their child Rhodes. TMZ notes that the newborn and mother are both doing great after the delivery. Roberts recently opened up in an interview with Elle about her pregnancy and her private fertility issues, noting the surprising moment that she got pregnant was after she stopped worrying about it all.

"When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned," Roberts said in an interview published at the start of November. "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong. But I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything 'wrong' after all."

She continued, "It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."

Roberts has had a busy year in addition to being pregnant. She made an appearance in the political satire The Hunt earlier this year, and has a starring role in the true-life story of a young woman who gradually loses her sight (Now I See You); a TV movie adaptation of the popular Betches Instagram account; and an adaptation of the Anya's Ghost graphic novel. Unfortunately, Roberts won't be coming back for Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story season 10, at least it was previously said she wouldn't appear. The series was previously renewed through season 13, leaving plenty of opportunities for Roberts to return in some form.

Hedlund on the other hand recently appeared in Universal Pictures' Dirt Music, a romantic drama that premiered at TIFF in 2019 and was released on paid VOD this summer. He'll next appear in Precious director Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday biopic.

We wish the two of them, and little Rhodes, a healthy and happy new year.

(Cover photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)