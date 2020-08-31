American Horror Story Star Emma Roberts Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy

Back in June, American Horror Story star Emma Roberts revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, star of Tron: Legacy and Triple Frontier. While she revealed the pregnancy on an Us Weekly podcast, Roberts didn't post about it on social media. That changed on Sunday night when she shared a set of photos on Instagram, confirming her pregnancy to folks around the world. She also took the opportunity to reveal that she was having a baby boy.

Roberts shared three photos on Instagram in a post on Sunday that read, "Me...and my two favorite guys." The first photo just featured Roberts, confirming that her baby was indeed a boy. The other two images saw Hedlund join her in celebrating.

View this post on Instagram Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

The two performers have been in a relationship since March 2019, which began following Roberts' engagement to fellow American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

Quite a few folks commented on Roberts' post to show their support for her big news. Julia Roberts, Emma's aunt, wrote "Love you" in the comments with an adorable emoji. Lea Michele, who starred alongside Roberts in Scream Queens, wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together." Michele just gave birth to her first child on August 20th.

In addition to her 45 episodes in American Horror Story, Roberts recently starred in films like The Hunt, Paradise Hills, UglyDolls, and Little Italy. She also filmed a new movie called Holidate, which is expected to be released at some point in 2020. Unfortunately, there is no firm release date at this time.

Photo courtesy of David Crotty/Getty Images

