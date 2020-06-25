American Horror Story Star Emma Roberts Expecting Her First Child

✖

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, with actor Garrett Hedlund (TRON: Legacy). Roberts revealed the pregnancy on US Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" podcast. Hedlund and Roberts are both young celebrities who were in high-profile relationships with other famous actors throughout the 2010s. Roberts was dated (and was engaged to) X-Men movies star Evan Peters, whom she met on the set of the film Adult World in 2012; Hedlund dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016. Roberts and Peters split in May of 2019 after years of on-again, off-again, relationship status, so the fact that she's now pregnant with Hedlund's child a year later is a surprise.

Speaking about her breakup from Evan Peters, Emma Roberts told Cosmopolitan:

"I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long."

Indeed, there were some pretty turbulent spikes in the years of Roberts and Peters' relationship. That includes the 2013 incident where Roberts actually got arrested for a fight with Peters in Montreal, in which the actor was allegedly left with a bloody nose and bite marks. Peters refused to press charges and Roberts was quickly released from holding, and the pair got engaged that very same year.

The news of Roberts being pregnant comes as the actress has a pretty big slate of projects in the works. She made an appearance in the political satire The Hunt earlier this year, and has a starring role in the true-life story of a young woman who gradually loses her sight (Now I See You); a TV movie adaptation of the popular Betches Instagram account; and an adaptation of the Anya's Ghost graphic novel. Unfortunately, Roberts won't be coming back for Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story season 10, although her ex-BF Evan Peters will be coming back (coincidence?). Meanwhile, Garrett Hedlund's career has been a lot more muted over the years, including starring in the Mosaic TV series. He'll next appear in Precious director Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday biopic.

