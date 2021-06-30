Anchorman Star Provides Update on Anchorman 3

✖

Could Anchorman 3 be coming along in 2024? That's what franchise star David Koechner suggested when quizzed about the future of the beloved comedy series during a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight. Speaking in support of his new movie Vicious Fun, Koechner -- who plays Champ Kind in the Anchorman films but is also recognizable from projects like The Office and Twin Peaks -- suggested that since it was an eleven year wait between 2002's Anchorman and the 2013 sequel, maybe the plan should be to aim for 2024 for a third installment. The threequel has been rumored since almost immediately after Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues was released in theaters.

It isn't just fans, or Koechner, who are eager to see more Anchorman. In 2018, Steve Carell said that he would be amenable to it, too.

You can see the ET clip, featuring Koechner's comments, below.

“If they make another one, I’ll do another one." Carell revealed. "Those are really fun. That’s just hanging out with friends and being silly.”

Granted, a third Anchorman film has been in a bit of a state of flux over the years, with franchise director Adam McKay hinting that that book was closed back in 2014.

"It's done." McKay told Empire. "I think that's it. It was great to do it and it was so fun to work with those guys again, but I think that's it for Ron Burgundy. No, that's the last sequel we're gonna do. There's nothing more fun to me than new characters and a new world. And now we're releasing this alt version [of Anchorman 2], we're totally satisfied. No Anchorman 3."

But in the years since, McKay has changed his tune a little bit, revealing that he had at least somewhat of an idea of where Anchorman 3 would go.

"I can give you like a little half sentence." McKay said later. "I don't know if you remember the first and even the second Iraq war. Maybe it was mainly the second Iraq war. They embedded journalists and that gave us kind of a whole story idea... I don't want to say too much, but I'll just tell you that embedded journalist, Ron Burgundy, Veronica Corningstone, the news team. That definitely gave us a big idea."

The series has lived on in the form of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, but fans, of course, want more of the real deal.