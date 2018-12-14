Steve Carell Says He’s up for ‘Anchorman 3’

A third Anchorman movie might not currently be in the cards just yet, but it sounds like one cast member would be willing to return for it.

In a recent interview with Variety, Steve Carell was asked about the possibility of him returning as Brick Tamland in a hypothetical Anchorman 3, now that the anniversary of the original film’s release is coming up. As Carell explained, he’d be more than willing to return to the franchise, for a very specific reason.

“If they make another one, I’ll do another one.” Carell revealed. “Those are really fun. That’s just hanging out with friends and being silly.”

Granted, a third Anchorman film has been in a bit of a state of flux over the years, with franchise director Adam McKay hinting that that book was closed back in 2014.

“It’s done.” McKay told Empire. “I think that’s it. It was great to do it and it was so fun to work with those guys again, but I think that’s it for Ron Burgundy. No, that’s the last sequel we’re gonna do. There’s nothing more fun to me than new characters and a new world. And now we’re releasing this alt version [of Anchorman 2], we’re totally satisfied. No Anchorman 3.”

But in the years since, McKay has changed his tune a little bit, revealing that he had at least somewhat of an idea of where Anchorman 3 would go.

“I can give you like a little half sentence.” McKay told CinemaBlend earlier this year. “I don’t know if you remember the first and even the second Iraq war. Maybe it was mainly the second Iraq war. They embedded journalists and that gave us kind of a whole story idea… I don’t want to say too much, but I’ll just tell you that embedded journalist, Ron Burgundy, Veronica Corningstone, the news team. That definitely gave us a big idea.”

In the meantime, the Anchorman franchise is set to live on a very particular way in the upcoming “Ron Burgundy Podcast”, which is “hosted” by the character Will Ferrell played in the “Anchorman” films. And apparently, Carell is also on board with reprising his role as Brick in that medium as well.

“Sure, if he wants me to come in and say some non-sequiturs as Brick, of course.” Carell explained. “I would in a second.”

