Andrew Garfield is getting to the bottom of Tom Holland’s accusation that one of his Spider-Man co-stars wore a fake butt in their Spidey suit. In a recent interview with Seth Meyers, Holland declined to reveal whether it was Garfield or Tobey Maguire who wore the alleged “fake arse” on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake arse in their suit,” Holland said. “You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on set and being like, ‘Wow… oh hang on a minute, that’s not real!’”

Asked about the apparent prosthetic at the SAG Awards, Garfield told Entertainment Tonight, “I heard about this. I have no idea [who wore the fake butt].”

“It’s not me, so I have no clue. I don’t want to [accuse anyone]. I don’t know,” Garfield said. “I assumed everyone’s butts were their butts! I don’t think it’s Tobey. I’ve seen Tobey’s butt — Tobey’s got back.”

Though Holland denied responsibility for the fake butt, Digital Domain visual effects supervisor Scott Edelstein recently told ComicBook that Holland’s body from the neck down is “completely CG” for half of the movie.

“About halfway through the film, Peter gets the nanotech back from [Doctor Octopus]… that idea of that came after all this shooting,” Edelstein said. “They had shot essentially half of the entire movie with him wearing this black and red costume that now wasn’t correct to him getting that nanotech. So almost half of the film, his body from the neck down is completely CG and, hopefully, nobody knows.”

Edelstein continued, “The entire thing with Aunt May where he’s holding her and interacting with her, and then the third act stuff, with them coming up with all the cures, and the whole fight at the Statue of Liberty, his body is CG the entire time, which is pretty crazy.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters and will soon be available to own on digital, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray.