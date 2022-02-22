Tom Holland Reveals One of the Spider-Man Actors Wears a Fake Butt in His Suit





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says that one of the three actors has a fake butt. While talking to Seth Meyers on his late-night show, the MCU’s Spidey might have just started a bit of an Internet controversy. When asked for a spoiler about the film, he offered this tidbit. “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I won’t tell you who. But, one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” he joked. “You can figure out that for yourselves.” The crowd couldn’t believe it and an audible laugh bubbled up. Meyers joked that it would lead to some increased ticket sales because of the social media sleuthing component. There is no doubt that there are people on Twitter and TikTok right now trying to get to the “bottom” of this mystery. Check out what he told the host down below.

“I remember being on-set and being like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that’s not real,” Holland smiled. It’s not hard to imagine that one of the older actors might need a little help in the caboose department after all that time away. But, like a gentleman, Spider-Man wouldn’t name names.

During the interview, the MCU’s Spidey also talked about how upset he was about having to lie to the audience consistently in the run up to No Way Home. It was a constant game of “werewolf” as coined by Garfield, but it led to some massive surprises.

“I am a very honest person, by nature,” Holland began. “Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home and almost can’t sleep. I’m calling up my mom. ‘I just feel so guilty for all the lies.’”

Sony dropped a synopsis for the MCU mega-hit:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

So, who’s butt is fake? Let us know down in the comments!