Angelina Jolie Says "Hollywood Is Not a Healthy Place" and Addresses Future Plans

Angelina Jolie has remained a mainstay of the pop culture world, working on a number of productions as a star, director, and/or producer. As a new interview with the world-renowned actress reveals, her outlook on the industry — and specifically the locale of Hollywood — has changed significantly. As Jolie told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview, she eventually plans to leave Los Angeles, California and relocate to her home in Cambodia, in part because of the "inauthentic" way she believes that that the industry has evolved in recent years.

"I wouldn't be an actress today," Jolie revealed. "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much... Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important."

"It's part of what happened after my divorce," Jolie continued. "I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."

What Is Angelina Jolie's Next Movie?

Jolie is next attached to Maria, an upcoming biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Earlier this year, reports indicated that Jolie will star alongside Halle Berry in Maude v Maude, which is described as a global action thriller compared to James Bond and Jason Bourne. She is also listed among the producers of a musical reboot of The Outsiders, which is currently scheduled to open on Broadway in March of 2024.

Maude v Maude will be directed by Roseanne Liang, with frequent Kevin Smith collaborator Scott Mosier penning the script. Both Berry and Jolie produce, alongside Holly Jeter via Berry's banner HalleHolly, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth who will produce through RK Films. Mosier and Liang will exec produce.

Will Angelina Jolie return to the MCU?

In 2021, Jolie finally entered the superhero space with a role in Marvel's Eternals, which saw her playing the warrior Thena. An Eternals sequel or follow-up has yet to be announced, meaning that even Jolie herself is unclear of when and how she could reprise her role next.

"I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family," Jolie explained in a late 2021 interview. "But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it's fun thinking of where they've been over the years. We've got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that's fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies."

