Anna Kendrick Says Making Movies "Kind of Ruined" Watching Movies for Her

Members of the filmmaking industry don't view movies in the same way as your average audience does, as it can be hard to forget about personal experiences in similar production situations, with Anna Kendrick recently recalling that point and how different a time she has merely witnessing a film as a viewer. Despite that firsthand knowledge of making movies potentially being a neutral, distracting experience, Kendrick recalled how these thoughts make bad movies worse and even movies she's enjoying, she doesn't appreciate to their full potential because she's thinking of how good of a job all the various departments did.

"I think that when you start making movies, there's a period where they're kind of ruined for you, because you're just thinking of behind the scenes and how the sausage gets made of it all," Kendrick shared with First We Feast. "And now, I feel like it's just sort of second nature that's a running script in the back of my head."

She continued, "So when a movie is really bad, it's so much worse, because I can see like, 'Why that choice? It would have been so easy to do this or whatever.' And when it's good, the running script is not just like, 'I'm immersed and it's great.' There's a running thing in the background like, 'Oh, my God, every department just nailed it.' I kind of get this bonus appreciation for all these people who came together and made this thing."

Having starred in fan-favorite franchises like Pitch Perfect and Twilight, as well as Oscar-nominated projects like Up in the Air, the actor is missing out on a lot of movies the rest of us get to enjoy.

Kendrick can currently be seen in the psychological thriller Alice, Darling.

In Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon's vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering -- and, once unleashed, it tests Alice's strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

Alice, Darling is in theaters now.

