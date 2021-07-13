Anna Kendrick Joins Female-Fronted Thriller Alice, Darling

✖

Throughout her career, actor Anna Kendrick has earned herself a passionate following thanks to the diversity of the projects she takes part in, and while she's dabbled somewhat with the supernatural in the Twilight series, her new film, Alice, Darling, will see her diving even deeper into the world of horror. Rather than being a full-blown foray into blood and gore, early details about the film hint at a much more mysterious and disturbing thriller that will unravel one piece at a time, leading towards unexpected results. Alice, Darling will be directed by Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, which also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Charlie Carrick. Now in production, the film will be distributed by Lionsgate.

Nighy’s feature film directorial debut, Alice, Darling focuses on Alice (Kendrick), who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Carrick) from her two best friends (Mosaku and Horn). When the three friends take a girl’s trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced.

“Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control," Nighy shared in a statement. "As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.”

Lauren Bixby VP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate added, “Alice, Darling is just the kind of film we are looking to champion at Lionsgate, a captivating psychological thriller with three strong women at the center. We are excited to support this amazing female-led team of filmmakers and diverse cast.”

While Kendrick also starred in the zombie film Life After Beth and the murder mystery A Simple Favor, both of those experiences featured plenty of comedy alongside their more sinister storylines. Alice, Darling, however, sounds as though it will offer much more genuinely thrilling components.

“We strive to tell female stories unflinchingly, with nuance, care, and authenticity," producers Babe Nation pointed out. "Alice, Darling will keep audiences riveted, but ultimately, it is a story of female resilience and empowerment. We are so proud to be working with Alanna, Mary, our brilliant cast, Elevation, Castelletto, and Lionsgate on this project.”

