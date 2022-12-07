Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling

Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.

In Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon's vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering -- and, once unleashed, it tests Alice's strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

The film was directed by Mary Nighy, making her directorial debut, from a script by Alanna Francis and also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku.

"Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control," Nighy shared in a statement when the film was announced. "As a director, I couldn't wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see."

Lauren Bixby VP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate added, "Alice, Darling is just the kind of film we are looking to champion at Lionsgate, a captivating psychological thriller with three strong women at the center. We are excited to support this amazing female-led team of filmmakers and diverse cast."

Alice, Darling lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!