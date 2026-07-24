Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Face Down a Dinosaur in New End of Oak Street Clip

There’s something magical about dinosaurs, and yet that magic can also instantly turn into complete terror when they view humanity as a threat. There’s practically a whole genre showcasing how dangerous this scenario can be, but The End of Oak Street has found its own unique spin on the genre . Nowhere is that more apparent than in the brand new clip below, against a charging dinosaur, and you can watch the new footage in the video below.

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The clip begins with Hathaway and McGregor running to the house and banging on the door. You don’t see why they are running at first, but soon another car reveals a dinosaur stalking something right in front of it. The hunter finds its prey and charges into a sprint towards the couple, who are now furiously slamming on the door, and then when the camera pans, you also see another dinosaur charging from the other direction. Thankfully, the door opens just in time, but the dinosaur almost gets its fate in the doorway before the door shuts, and if that’s just one of the intense confrontations, fans are in for a thrilling adventure.

A new clip from #TheEndofOakStreet has been released pic.twitter.com/xvwBnw2wnN — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 24, 2026

Is The End of Oak Street Actually Linked to Cloverfield?

When The End of Oak Street first debuted its mysterious teaser, the theories of this being a new entry in the Cloverfield saga started flying, especially when it was revealed that J.J. Abrams was part of the project. The premise of a whole neighborhood dropping into the prehistoric era of dinosaurs seemed compelling on its own, but it also very much fit the description of a Cloverfield-style premise.

Then fans started finding intriguing potential connections relatively early on, with one of the biggest clues being the official End of Oak Street Instagram account. One particular post had some fun with the premise of those living on Oak Street once they find themselves living with dinosaurs. All of them are entertaining, but the very first picture shows a portable TV set and table, and the description is what links to the other films.

The description says that the signal’s been wonky “since that weird light flashed in the sky.” That stands out given that the same sort of description was used in 10 Cloverfield Lane to describe what happened before the aliens arrived, and there was also a massive bright light on the space station in the Cloverfield Paradox.

The End of Oak Street Director David Robert Mitchell did address those Cloverfield theories with a rather vague and cryptic response. When asked about any Cloverfield connections, Mitchell told SFX Magazine, “Here’s what I can tell you. I wrote the script before I ever personally talked with J.J. You can make of that whatever you will.”

Mitchell also addressed whether the film explains how the neighborhood got there, but he was cryptic there as well, saying, “There are certainly some answers in there.” I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but if it does end up connecting to Cloverfield, fans will absolutely flip out, and calls for a true Cloverfield sequel will unquestionably ramp up once again.

The End of Oak Street hits theaters on August 14th.

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