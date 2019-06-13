Anne Hathaway’s Sesame Street Movie Start Date Reportedly Pushed Back

It appears the characters of Sesame Street might have to wait a bit longer before they make their way to the big screen, as according to a new report the upcoming Warner Bros. MGM film is being delayed (via The Wrap). The Anne Hathaway starring film hasn’t moved their release date though, as right now only production is delayed, though the delay is nine months. Now the film will start shooting in April 2020, and according to insiders, the film was initially set to start shooting in July of this year.

As for the reason for the move, the report says it is due to a conflict in Hathaway’s schedule. She is currently finishing up the Robert Zemeckis film The Witches, and she’s booked up with other films as well, so it seems April 2020 was the first real chance to get things started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sesame Street Movie is being directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia), and the current draft of the script was written by Chris Galletta (the first draft was written by Mike Rosolio). Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar are producing.

We still don’t know much about the Sesame Street Movie or who else it stars other than Hathaway, but it will feature a host of musical numbers, some of which will be created by Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade).

This will be the third Sesame Street film to hit the big screen, following 1985’s Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird and 1999’s The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland. The franchise is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year after the series premiered in 1969. The series is famous for its adorable puppets and educational lessons, with characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Snuffleupagus, Cookie Monster, Oscar The Grouch, Bert, Ernie, and more becoming beloved by children and parents everywhere over the years.

It’s been some time since the last film in the franchise, and we can’t wait to see what Hathaway and the colorful crew of characters can do when the film hits in 2021, though there is a chance that date might ultimately move due to the delay in production. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for the Sesame Street Movie? Let us know in the comments!