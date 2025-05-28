A New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film Is Debuting Next Month (& It Sounds Wild)

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has revealed its 2025 lineup, and among the exciting presentations is a brand-new short animated movie titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey. The project is directed by Kent Seki, who served as the cinematographer on the critically acclaimed 2023 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. That film, a reboot of the Turtles franchise directed by Jeff Rowe, was lauded for its unique stylized animation influenced by school notebook sketches, its heartfelt storytelling focusing on the teenage aspect of the characters, and its strong vocal performances. It garnered positive reviews and was considered by many to be one of the best Turtles films to date. With a direct sequel to Mutant Mayhem delayed, the upcoming short film will bring fans back to the stylish world the movie has crafted.

The upcoming short, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, offers a playful nod to the classic holiday film Home Alone, suggesting a comedic scenario for one or more of the Turtles. Given the “Lost in New Jersey” subtitle, the story could see a Turtle separated from his brothers, navigating the distinct environment of the Garden State. Seki’s role as director for this short is noteworthy. His experience as cinematographer for Mutant Mayhem, which was animated by Mikros Animation and Cinesite, means he has an intimate understanding of the visual language that made that film a standout. So, while details on the short are still under wraps, it’s fair to assume that Chrome Alone 2 will draw some stylistic inspiration from Mutant Mayhem‘s unique aesthetic.

The success of Mutant Mayhem, which grossed $180.5 million worldwide, has already spawned further projects. A follow-up television series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, debuted on Paramount+ in August 2024, designed to bridge the gap between the first film and its upcoming sequel. That theatrical sequel is currently set for release on September 17, 2027, with Jeff Rowe returning to direct and Shredder teased as the main antagonist. Additionally, a video game set in the Mutant Mayhem universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, was released in October 2024. The new short, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, is another addition to this ever-expanding and beloved franchise.

All the Highlights of 2025’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, running from June 9 to 15, 2025, will be a hub of animation excellence, featuring presentations from other major studios. For example, Paramount & Nickelodeon Animation’s showcase extends beyond the Turtles. They will present their upcoming Smurfs movie, directed by Chris Miller, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette, and aiming to explore Smurf origins with a style inspired by Peyo’s original drawings. Also on their slate is The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, directed by SpongeBob veteran Derek Drymon. This fourth theatrical film for the porous hero, blending CG animation and live-action, features Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman. A new SpongeBob short, SpongeBob: Order Up, directed by Sean Charmatz, will also be presented.

Adding more star power to Annecy, there will be a first look at Paul McCartney’s 3D animated film High in the Cloud, directed by Toby Genkel. Based on McCartney’s children’s book and produced by Gaumont, it boasts an all-star voice cast including Celine Dion and Himesh Patel. For audiences seeking mature action, Predator: Killer of Killers will also be spotlighted. This original animated Predator universe adventure, written by Dan Trachtenberg and co-directed by Trachtenberg and Josh Wassung, will debut on Hulu soon after its Annecy presentation. Finally, Universal will offer a preview of the live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon, directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy.

