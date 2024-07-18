Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Confirms New, Returning Voice Actors (Exclusive)

This August will see Paramount+ premiere the all-new 2D animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, continuing the adventures of the turtles as seen in last year’s feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Now, ComicBook can confirm several returning voice actors from the film that will reprise their roles in the new TV series, plus a few new additions to the cast of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the names might surprise you.

Rose Byrne will return to TMNT, reprising her role of Leatherhead. In the series Leatherhead is trying to adjust to her new life away from Superfly, but the giant Australian crocodile is having a tough time. Always ready to throw a shrimp on the barbie and go on a walkabout, Leatherhead loves the Turtles and her fellow Mutanimals but is struggling to truly fit in as both a mutant and an Australian in New York.

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) will also reprise her role, returning as as Wingnut, the mechanical genius Mutanimal bat. In the animated series Wingnut will be find a “kindred spirit in Donatello,” talking about anime, comics, and their favorite sci-fi reptiles all day. But she does not love life in the sewers-she’s terrified of the dark, claustrophobic and a little paranoid from too much doomscrolling.

Finally, Post Malone will return as Ray Fillet, the Mutanimal manta ray who loves being a mutant just as much as he loves singing his name.

Some newcomers that will appear as guest stars in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles include Christopher Mintz-Plasse, taking on the role of Pigeon Pete, a brand new Mutanimal in this version of TMNT (but a name longtime fans will recognize); Timothy Olyphant as Goldfin, is the leader of the East River Three, a group of evil inhabitants of New York’s East River who were minding their own business when a massive sci-fi machine transformed them into mutants; Jillian Bell as Lee the Eel, another member of the East River Three; and Danny Trejo as Mustang Sally, the final member of the East River Three.

It was previously announced that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see the return of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. New to the series are previously announced guest stars Pete Davidson as the voice of Rod and Alanna Ubach as Bishop.

All 12 episodes of the premiere season of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will debut on Friday, August 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Saturday, August 10, in the U.K. and Australia.

From the studios of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles explores the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesis executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.