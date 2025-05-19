Predator: Killer of Killers Releases Bloody New Trailer Worthy of R-Rated Movie

Play video

Things get violent and bloody in the newest trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers. The movie looks to expand the Predator Universe with an animated project from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. The filmmaker surpassed expectations on Prey, considering it was released straight to Hulu when it came out. However, fans of the Predator franchise rallied behind Prey‘s story and lead character, making it an instant hit on the streaming service. Trachtenberg looks to continue the positive momentum with Predator: Killer of Killers. The animated film continues the tradition of Predator by delivering pulse-pounding action sequences that don’t skimp out on gore or horror, making it worthy of its R-rating.

The trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers begins with the Predator’s ship coming into Earth’s orbit from outer space. Viewers are then introduced to three different groups of characters that will find their story connected to the Predator. First up are Vikings — most notably a warrior woman who displays her fighting prowess. They get the tagline, “For Family.” Next, “For Freedom” introduces a World War II fighter pilot engaged in a war. Our young pilot looks at a photo of his loved one back at home before he’s brought back to the cruelty of war. Finally, two samurai train “For Power,” beginning as kids before we speed up to see them as adults.

Our Predator then emerges to stalk his prey in the moonlight. It attacks the samurai compound, decapitating the first before it quickly strikes down the final two warriors. The pilot then engages in aerial combat with the Predator, as he tries to tell his superiors that there’s something else up in the sky. Of course, the Predator is hard to find since its ship also has camouflage. All three groups will have to work together for survival.

“There’s only one way to kill it,” the Viking woman says. “We must fight. Together!” The pilot asks what happens if they survive, and the answer is teased as the Predator: Killer of Killers trailer ends with a look at our final boss-level Predator walking out of its ship.

Predator: Killer of Killers is rated R for “strong bloody violence, some gore and language,” per Film Ratings. Dating back to the 1987 original, most installments in the Predator franchise have been rated R. The lone exception is 2004’s Alien vs. Predator, which earned a PG-13 rating.

ComicBook attended a press event with Dan Trachtenberg about Predator: Killer of Killers. The standalone movie takes place in three different periods of time, jumping from Norse Vikings, to feudal Japan, to World War II. Trachtenberg elaborated on how he came up with this idea.

“We got to put the Predator in these different time periods and tell that story. I think the thing that made Prey special, though, wasn’t just Predator in a different time period, it was that the story we were telling was made better by the story of the Predator, and I didn’t want to just throw them into a different time period. I really wanted to figure out, if we were to do that kind of thing again, how could it be special? And what’s the kind of story we could tell that could be equally badass and awesome, but also emotional and thematic and character-oriented?”

He continued, “In thinking about the different time periods, I honed in on the idea of, what if we made an animated movie where we could express ourselves in a way that we don’t get to see? We’ve now had all these Predator movies and we’re doing this one that’s crazy different, but still with all the stuff … The other side of the coin that I love in Predator movies is that hard-R, crazy carnage. Wouldn’t it be cool to see that in a different medium? So we made this movie, Killer of Killers, at the exact same time, stupidly, but awesomely.”

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres June 6th on Hulu. Let us know what you think about the new trailer in the comments below!