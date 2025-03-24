Hulu Finally Adds One of the Highest Rated Movies of 2024

One of the most acclaimed and most talked-about movies of 2024 is finally available to stream. In fact, the movie in question was just added to Hulu’s streaming lineup this past week and has been firmly seated in the number one spot on the service’s daily Top 15 list. If you haven’t been able to tell, the film we’re talking about is none other than Sean Baker’s Anora, the Neon release that was crowned Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this month.

Anora won 5 Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role (for Mikey Madison’s performance as the titular character). It has been in huge demand since the Oscars earlier in March and now movie fans have the opportunity to stream it, thanks to Hulu’s ongoing deal with Neon.

In addition to its massive victory at the Academy Awards, Anora stands out as one of the best reviewed movies of last year. The film has a 93% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 3.9 out of 5 average score on Letterboxd.

Coming Soon to Hulu

Anora was just added to Hulu and was easily one of the biggest new arrivals in all of March, but there’s still a horde of films set to join the service at the start of April. Below, you can check out the full list of movies hitting Hulu on April 1st.

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds (2005)

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger