Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2025

April is still a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting a head start on the new month. This week, Hulu released its monthly newsletter for April, revealing the complete rundown of every single movie, TV show, and special set to be added to its lineup. Highlighting the list, of course, is the return of one of Hulu’s most well-known TV shows.
The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end this year, with the sixth and final season set to debut on Hulu April 8th. Additionally, the service is going to be adding popular films like Jurassic Park, Interstellar, The Karate Kid, and dozens more.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April additions below!
April 1st
Arrival
Arrival En Espanol
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Swan
Boys on the Side
Concussion
Concussion En Espanol
Copycat
Enough Said
The Equalizer
The Equalizer En Espanol
Gifted
The Good Thief
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
The History of the World Part I
I Heart Huckabees
Interstellar
Interstellar En Espanol
Jumanji
Jumanji En Espanol
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
Little Man
Little Man En Espanol
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Made in America
Me, Myself and Irene
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oddity
Red Sparrow
The Revenant
Runaway Jury
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Superbad
Superbad En Espanol
Tombstone
True Story
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
War of the Worlds (2005)
Widows
Wild
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
Year One
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
April 2nd
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B
April 3rd
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series
April 4th
FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series
Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Classified (2024)
The Darjeeling Limited
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Royal Tenenbaums
Rushmore
April 5th
American Monster: Complete Season 3
Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
The World According to Allee Willis
April 6th
Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
April 8th
The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere
Small Things Like These
April 9th
Angels & Demons
The Da Vinci Code
April 10th
Court Cam: Complete Season 7
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1
Ca$h
Hesher
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights
Red Dog
So Undercover
Spun
April 11th
Got to Get Out: Series Premiere
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
Magpie (2024)
April 12th
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
MythBusters: Complete Season 5
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4
April 15th
Lake George
April 16th
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2
Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3
April 17th
The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere
Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Martin Short: Complete Season 1
The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead
April 18th
The Order (2024)
April 19th
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
Disappeared: Complete Season 6
Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
Moonshiners: Complete Season 13
April 21st
Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series
No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings En Espanol
April 22nd
In a Violent Nature
April 24th
Airline Wars: Complete Season 1
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1
Tiny House World: Complete Season 1
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25th
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere
Azrael
April 26th
Chopped: Complete Season 60
Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
April 29th
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found