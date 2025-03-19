Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2025

April is still a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting a head start on the new month. This week, Hulu released its monthly newsletter for April, revealing the complete rundown of every single movie, TV show, and special set to be added to its lineup. Highlighting the list, of course, is the return of one of Hulu’s most well-known TV shows.

The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end this year, with the sixth and final season set to debut on Hulu April 8th. Additionally, the service is going to be adding popular films like Jurassic Park, Interstellar, The Karate Kid, and dozens more.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April additions below!

April 1st

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds (2005)

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

April 2nd

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B

April 3rd

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series

April 4th

FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series

Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Classified (2024)

The Darjeeling Limited

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Royal Tenenbaums

Rushmore

April 5th

American Monster: Complete Season 3

Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2

I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2

The World According to Allee Willis

April 6th

Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 8th

The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere

Small Things Like These

April 9th

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

April 10th

Court Cam: Complete Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1

Ca$h

Hesher

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights

Red Dog

So Undercover

Spun

April 11th

Got to Get Out: Series Premiere

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

Magpie (2024)

April 12th

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5

MythBusters: Complete Season 5

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4

April 15th

Lake George

April 16th

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2

Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3

April 17th

The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere

Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Martin Short: Complete Season 1

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead

April 18th

The Order (2024)

April 19th

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4

Disappeared: Complete Season 6

Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3

Moonshiners: Complete Season 13

April 21st

Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series

No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings En Espanol

April 22nd

In a Violent Nature

April 24th

Airline Wars: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1

Tiny House World: Complete Season 1

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25th

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere

Azrael

April 26th

Chopped: Complete Season 60

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9

House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

April 29th

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found