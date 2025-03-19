Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in April 2025

Disney+ is preparing for an exciting month in April. We’re just over halfway through March, but the Mouse House’s streamer has already released its newsletter for April, revealing the complete list of movie and TV titles set to join the roster in the weeks ahead. Between two of the biggest Disney+ original shows, there’s a constant influx of new additions on the way.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will continue into April, with the finale set to be released on April 15th. One week later, on April 22nd, the second and final season of Andor will premiere with its first three episodes.

You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ April additions below!

April 1st

Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)

National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)

RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

April 3rd

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

April 4th

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

April 7th

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

David Blaine Do Not Attempt is a six-part documentary series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration, and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

Not Just a Goof – Premiere

Not Just A Goof is a documentary exploring the untold story of A Goofy Movie. It follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, its initial disappointment, and its surprising resurgence decades later. Featuring key interviews and rare footage, it reveals the film’s impact and why it remains a beloved classic for a generation.

April 8th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT

April 9th

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)

April 11th

The Abyss 4K

Pets – Premiere

Pets is a documentary that explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, “Pets” takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

April 12th

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.=

April 15th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6pm PT

April 16th

Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)

April 18th

Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere

Light & Magic Season 2 is a three-part series that follows Lucasfilm’s visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, as it enters its most challenging and revolutionary period: the dawn of digital. From creating the first fully realized CG character to solving the challenge of digital water, it is an era that finds ILM scaling new heights of innovation despite dramatic setbacks.

April 19th

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2

April 21st

Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)

April 22nd

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)

Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated thriller Andor, returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Sea Lions of the Galapagos – Premiere

Narrated by Brendan Fraser, Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galapagos dives underwater with Leo, a handsome sea lion pup whose lifelong quest to find his place in the world is fraught with challenges and filled with new encounters with an array of creatures, from marine iguanas and racer snakes to yellow fin tuna and huge Galapagos sharks.

Guardians of the Galapagos – Premiere

Blair Underwood narrates this behind-the-scenes look at Sea Lions of the Galapagos as the Disneynature crew captures intimate sea lion behaviors, while showcasing the challenges that threaten the archipelago and the community of champions—the Guardians of the Galapagos—who work to protect this magical place.

April 25th

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

April 26th

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3

April 29th

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

April 30th

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)