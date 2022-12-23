Avenger: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann Breaks Silence on Cassie Lang Recasting News

✖

Last Thursday's Disney Investor Day brought forth a whole slew of news exciting to fans and investors alike. In addition to nearly a dozen new Star Wars projects, Marvel Studios announced a handful of new films and Disney+ shows in development. The Kevin Feige-led outfit even provided fans with extended looks at upcoming Disney+ programming, like a first look reveal at Tom Hiddleston's Loki series. The massive unveil also brought forth a bit of bittersweet news in that it was announced Avengers: Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann is being replaced by Freaky star Kathryn Newton in the role of Cassie Lang as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves forward.

Over the weekend, Newton shared an Instagram expressing excitement to find herself in the Ant-Man role and now, Fuhrmann herself has broken her silence on the matter, sharing a heartening message with her followers on Twitter Monday night.

Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. /1 — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

"Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages," Fuhrmann tweeted. "Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU."

Though Fuhrmann's take on Lang only popped up in a few Endgame scenes, her debut shot was instrumental in thrusting the Avengers plot forward, cementing the graveness of the five-year time jump after Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) managed to free himself from the Quantum Realm.

"I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time," the actor added in a follow-up tweet. "Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has yet to set a release date. You can see Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

