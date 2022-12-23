Ant-Man's New Cassie Lang Actress Kathryn Newton Breaks Silence on Joining MCU

✖

The third Ant-Man feature is heading deep into development, with hopes of starting principal photography early next year. The feature is looking to jump head-first into the Quantum Realm as it's shaping up to be a massive outing from Marvel Studios. With that comes the recasting of Cassie Lang, a move that puts rising Hollywood star Kathryn Newton into the role — the third actor to play the character in four movies. Now that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed the recasting, Newton herself has shared the good news, even seemingly confirming what codename her character will go by.

"Last night I dreamed of being a superhero," Newton shared on Instagram before adding the hashtags, "#marvel #STATURE #CASSIELANG."

Newton's star has been rising the past few years. Most recently, the actor appeared alongside Vince Vaughan in Freaky, a slasher flick critics have been raving about. Prior to that, Newton appeared in Detective Pikachu, Blockers, Paranormal Activity 4, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and others.

Lang was played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame after the film's five-year time jump. Prior to that, the character was played by Abby Ryder Forston in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Though Cassie Lang first appeared in the comics mythos as early as 1979, it wasn't until the mid-2000's when she adopted her first superhero codenames.

As part of Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung's Young Avengers run, Lang became Stature. Nearly a decade later, Lang switched to the Stinger moniker.

Casting Newton in the role likely means Marvel Studios has big plans for the character moving further into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it has yet to be confirmed by the studio, all signs point towards an eventual Young Avengers group forming with Lang, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), America Chavez (Cochitl Gomez), and others.

There's even speculation WandaVision will see the debut of Wiccan and Speed as teenagers or young adults thanks to the reality-bending powers of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has yet to set a release date.

What other Young Avengers do you think will end up popping up in the MCU before long? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!