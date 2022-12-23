Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Calls Marvel Superhero Role a “Dream Come True”

✖

With the way things are going, it's looking increasingly likely Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will be a part of the Young Avengers at one point or another. WandaVision has introduced the twins, and before long, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be home to characters like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). No matter which way it goes though, Newton is just happy to be a part of the MCU. So happy, in fact, the actor says her new role has fulfilled a life-long dream.

"I'm so scared to say anything, because you know dads, they talk, you know what I mean? Like, my dad tells everybody about what I'm doing," Newton told Entertainment Tonight. "He doesn't know anything, and he's just like, 'Oh my daughter, she plays golf, she's in this movie, look!' It's like, Dad, please stop. So, he doesn't even know yet," she laughs. "I mean, maybe if he's seen it on my Instagram. I feel like if I don't say it out loud to him, then I can't get in trouble if he says it to anybody randomly."

She added, "All I can say is that I'm excited to be a part of the Marvel Universe. It's a dream come true, and I'm going to do my best to be the best superhero of all time."

Newton is the third actor to step into the role of Lang, after Abby Ryder Forston played the character in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, before being aged up by Emma Fuhrmann after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame. News of Newton's casting first took place at Disney's investor meeting in December, signaling a long-term deal for the character in the MCU.

In addition to joining returning Ant-Man alumni Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Newton will also act alongside Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has yet to set a release date.

