Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Home Video Special Features Details Confirmed

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is finally set to come to home video, with Marvel Studios confirming today that the movie will land on Digital HD in just a few weeks before getting a physical release in May. Arguably more exciting than the film's upcoming home video release is that the announcement brings with it details about special features that will be available on the release, offering behind-the-scenes insight into how the adventure came to life. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands on Digital HD on April 18th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16th.

Per press release, "Look out for the little guy! Ant-Man is back with the whole family, in their biggest adventure yet! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet, and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm -- and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Digital April 18th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD May 16th. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

"Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Pre-orders for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Blu-rays are live here at Walmart now. They should also be available here on Amazon soon. Special features are as follows:

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.



Audio Commentary

Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.



Featurettes

All in the Family – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets -- yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.

Formidable Foes – Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU.

Deleted Scenes

Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.

I Have Holes – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

