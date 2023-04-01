Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Paul Rudd Discusses Quantum Physics With NASA

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd talked to a NASA physicist about Quantum Science. In the video from Space.com, Dr. Ethan Elliot explained what kinds of strides they've made to the Marvel actor. Rudd is always down to help educate the youth and some of these findings are truly wild. Down in the Cold Atom Lab at NASA, they're studying topics that will interest prospective STEM students and beyond. Just like in the movies, quantum physics can refer to particles that exist in two places at once. This kind of science feels like fiction but actually influences some technologies we use everyday like GPS or MRI scanners.

"Quantum science is behind many of the technologies that we use every day, including your phone, computer, GPS, or even MRI scanners for medical imaging," Elliot told the superhero. "In the movies, you can shrink down and go into the quantum realm. We can't do that, but what we can do is make the quantum realm itself bigger."

Rudd Genuinely Loves Being Ant-Man

In a press event from before Quantumania released, Rudd described what he loves about this character. "Well, I think what I like most about him is that he is a regular guy who has reservations about all of this, still. And that, you know, he's just a dad," Rudd shared. "I like the fact that he is kind of a part of this group with some pretty impressive people, and superheroes, and that he would be the first guy to say, "What the hell am I doing here? This makes no sense at all."

"And, you know, he's a real person. And so you want to play, I mean, as an actor, somebody who is relatable and hopefully a sympathetic person. And somebody that, you know, you understand maybe what they're going through. And I like that," he added. "I like playing the father aspect. I like playing the, trying to, you know, wrap my brain around the situation that I find myself in. So his human quality is the thing that I like the most. And as opposed to probably his cyborg quality, which is the, you know, the part I don't like. No, there's nothing about the character that I don't. I like the guy. Yeah. I mean, I'm biased, I guess, but yeah."

Here's how Marvel describes the trip into the Quantum Realm: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

