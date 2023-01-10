Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Producer Teases MCU Ramifications Like Winter Soldier and Civil War

Both literally and figuratively, the Ant-Man films have offered audiences smaller-scale adventures from other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though this is set to change with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which producer Stephen Broussard compared to as having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War. This surely isn't to say that Ant-Man movies haven't played important parts in the MCU as a whole, as they either tie up or introduce important elements of the MCU, yet this entry will seemingly result in other films having to address the film's reveals. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared in a press release alongside the film's latest trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

The first two Ant-Man films saw Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) take on somewhat tangible threats that posed a direct threat to his own safety and livelihood. In Quantumania, Jonathan Majors reprises his Loki role as Kang the Conquerer, whose abilities set him up as being a threat as dangerous as Thanos.

Super-hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

