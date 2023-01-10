Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Miss Minutes Account Teases Kang's Return

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally has a trailer and Miss Minutes has taken notice. The TVA construct tweeted a message in support of Kang the Conqueror Monday night and the fandom is trying to dissect what it means. It's been this way for months now as no one can decipher if the Miss Minutes Twitter account is actually run by someone from Marvel or if it's just a fan who is very good at the social media platform. All of this conversation inflamed around rumors that certain TVA agents would end up being a part of Deadpool 3. Whatever the case, apparently Miss Minutes served Kang the Conqueror in some capacity as their comments in Loki proved. Check out the post for yourself down below.

There's no question that Quantumania represents a step up to the "big leagues" for poor Scott Lang and his family. The series director, Peyton Reed, talked to Empire Magazine about how he lobbied for this larger scale conflict in the third Ant-Man movie. All those comments about Paul Rudd's first journey in the MCU and Ant-Man and the Wasp clearly reached the creative teams. They are not content with being fun side adventures and wanted to push the limits for the hero in these movies.

"People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed began. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed added. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smiled to himself. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

Here's Marvel description of the first stop on the road to the Kang Dynasty: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Is Miss Minutes going to be in Quantumania? Let us know down in the comments!