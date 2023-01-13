Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is MCU's Next Captain America: Civil War

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to launch Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February, appearing to be truly setting the stage for things to come. In fact, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development and producer of Quantumania opened up about the film in a press release, sharing new perspective from the filmmakers and likening it to events in the MCU such as Captain America: Civil War. Civil War was a film intended to divide the Avengers as they prepped for their biggest battle against Thanos. With Kang set to be the villain of the next Avengers movie, Quantumania seems to be the beginning of the next sprawling saga involving many of the MCU heroes.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that." Broussard said. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn—it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

The film is set to explore Scott Lang's wish to have not missed five years with his daughter Cassie. When Thanos snapped with the Infinity Stones, Scott found himself trapped in the Quantum Realm for what was five years in the main timeline. It was, however, less time for him as time moves differently in the microscopic world. Now, Cassie has grown up and is played by Kathryn Newton after Scott and Cassie reunited briefly in Avengers: Endgame.

"One of our philosophies that we've always applied at the studio is to just go back to character, and to root it in character, and the science-fiction and the world-building is fun but ultimately it's window dressing to the characters who are on this journey," Broussard said. "I think as long as we never forget that this is a story about a father and his daughter reconnecting, which essentially is what this film is, then the headiness of the multiverse, the headiness of the Quantum Realm sorts itself out because you only need to understand that it's a father-and-daughter story."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.