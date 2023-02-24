Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Had "Mixed" Emotions About Their Big Death (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, delivering a lot of heart and humor to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the saga's ragtag ensemble of characters ventured into the depths of the Quantum Realm, getting into a fight with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) along the way, the events that ensued were definitely surprising and deadly. One character, in particular, epically met their demise in the film — and the actor behind the role is speaking out. Obviously, spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below! Only look if you want to know! The film reintroduced the Ant-Man family — and the audience — with Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), who has now been turned into M.O.D.O.K. in the time since he was trapped in the Quantum Realm. After initially working for the bidding of Kang, Darren is convinced by Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) to fight against Kang. Darren/M.O.D.O.K. ultimately dies in the ensuing fight, but is satisfied that he went out as "an Avenger."

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson about his work in Quantumania, Stoll revealed why he had "mixed" emotions about his onscreen death.

"Well, it was a very mixed thing," Stoll explained. "Because it's, first and foremost, an amazing death, and is the best scene I got to play in the movie. So you wouldn't want to lose that. But it also means nobody... You can always bring people back in these movies, but it makes it that much less likely to come back. So that was sad."

Stoll also spoke about getting to revisit Darren's dynamics from the first film, and cited the rapport with Cassie as a personal highlight for him.

"It was really interesting," Stoll added. "I really enjoyed the Cassie stuff. Obviously, [it's] very different. It was just a very brief scene at the end of the first Ant-Man. It's kind of cool to see. She's had this incredible trauma as a child, and to see her to be able to conquer that scary bee man who was in her bedroom, but then still have the grace to let him know he doesn't have to be a dick."

What did you think of M.O.D.O.K.'s death in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters.