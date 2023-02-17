Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's MODOK Changes Have Marvel Fans Debating the MCU Version
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out in theaters, and one of the biggest new things it introduces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the reveal of M.O.D.O.K., the cybernetic organism that has long stood as one of the most challenging characters to adapt into live-action.
SPOILERS FOLLOW!
MODOK's MCU Origin Explained
Early rumors prove true, as Ant-Man 3 reveals that the MCU version of MODOK is actually Ant-Man 1 villain Darren Cross (Corey Stoll). After Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) broke the shrinking regulator in Darren's Yellowjacket armor during their climactic fight, Darren was left sub-atomic and stranded in the Quantum Realm, with his body horribly shrunken and broken – except for his head.
Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) used his future technology to repair Cross's body and fit it into a hovering mobile vehicle loaded with Kang-brand weaponry. MODOK serves as Kang's nightmarish enforcer, slaughtering the Quantum Realm's freedom fighters until the Ant-Man Family finally shows up to deal with him.
How MCU MODOK is Different From the Comics Explained.
The acronym for "M.O.D.O.K." gets slightly tweaked in meaning depending on eras of the comics, or other media platforms like games (Marvel's Avengers) or TV (Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. animated series). However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirms that the MCU version of "M.O.D.O.K." stands for "Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing." The first "M" can often be used for the worlds "Mental," "Mobile," or "Mechanized – so in this context, the MCU arguably went with the best choice...
Marvel Fans React to MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Needless to say, as Ant-Man 3 hits theaters, Marvel fans are expressing a... mixed range of emotions about the MCU version of MODOK:
JibJab MODOK
I was really excited to see #MODOK appear in the MCU, but this honestly looks too silly.— Pherf the Clown (@TheyCallMePherf) February 16, 2023
Sure, he’s always looked silly, but he still looked grotesque enough to be intimidating.
The movie’s version just looks like something out of a JibJab video.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/86JrSSZY7V
Is this the MCU's first big character design miss? You decide.
I Love That Little Humpty Dumpty Butt...
I adored #MODOK and his stupid little Humpty Dumpty looking ass. Literally. pic.twitter.com/i1daOw42iS— Block A the Conqueror ⏳ (@conquercomics) February 17, 2023
Is he better than EMH MODOK? pic.twitter.com/sPYG0shoGN— Matt (@MattIsADork) February 17, 2023
This Marvel fan loved the MCU version of MODOK – small buns, silly face, and all.
MODOK Writer Approves
As someone who has probably written the most MODOK next to, I dunno, Stan Lee or Mark Gruenwald, I gotta say @JeffLoveness absolutely nailed the big headed one in all his petulant glory. Dug the hell out of Quantumania. pic.twitter.com/G4LT6L5mxm— Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) February 17, 2023
Jordan Blum has worked with MODOK on the screen and the comic page – and he was cool with the MCU version. So...
"He's So Ugly! I Love Him!"
Me every time MODOK showed his face. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/eMKTEXbed4— Richard Newby - Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 17, 2023
Is it possible Marvel Studios knew this line was a major bit of foreshadowing all the way back in Ant-Man 1?
Can We Be SERIOUS Here?!
please i just want one story where MODOK isnt a joke
hes really fucking scary sometimes pic.twitter.com/foZ88jwEBa— Posie, #1 MODOK Defender (@posie_dbd) February 17, 2023
...It's a giant psychotic cybernetic head with tiny arms and legs in a floating chair. So no, there's really no possible way to be serious about it.
So Dumb It's Good
MODOK is so fucking stupid in Quantumania that it's golden. pic.twitter.com/SLtCjHyjTe— LJB (@mariosonicfan99) February 16, 2023
There is a serious argument to be made for MODOK as a comic-relief character.
Robert Rodriguez Gonna Sue...
And I thought the MODOK design in Marvel's Avengers looked an awful lot like Mr. Electric. lmao https://t.co/nmuhClzSuS— ❤🏳️⚧️ Stephie 🏳️⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) February 17, 2023
Ever since the first images of Darren Cross as MODOK leaked, fans have been dunking on the character, comparing him to George Lopez's villain "Mr. Electric" from Robert Rodriguez's 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. You can see why.
Are My Eyes Really Watching This?!
“Im MODOK i am not a dick” pic.twitter.com/PZ4Fh88HOk— call sign: Falcon (@AvalonHaans) February 17, 2023
This gif of Homelander from The Boys doesn't quite convey how cringe some of MODOK's scenes are in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
MODOK Memes 4 Eva
Live MODOK reaction pic.twitter.com/tvl3ed4w4r— Ethan Brute (@Etanibrut) February 17, 2023
The MCU version of MODOK has already transcended to the level of ICONIC meme.