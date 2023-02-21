Did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Just Tease Marvel's Sentry?

Over the past few months, Marvel's Sentry has been in the mind of many as rumors of the character's live-action debut have continued to swirl. On top of the existing rumors, a line in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now has some fans thinking it's a near lock the Golden Guardian of Good will soon appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, we've got to ask the question: is The Sentry on his way to the MCU? Spoilers up ahead for the third Ant-Man film. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

At one point in the movie, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) namedrops both The Void and Sub-Atomica. Fans of Sentry will quickly recognize the former as a potential nod to the character, given his arch-nemesis is named the same. In the source material, The Void is an entity that has been bonded with Sentry, effectively serving as the hero's Reverse Flash in a sense. Given the character's nebulous nature, it's completely possibly it could be both a location and character within the live-action universe.

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time the Void has been mentioned in the MCU. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank Pym also momentarily stops in a realm known as the Quantum Void before piercing the veil and entering the Quantum Realm for the first time. Whatever the case, the current rumors—though completely unsubstantiated—point towards the character's eventually debut in Thunderbolts.

What is Thunderbolts about?

While Thunderbolts star David Harbour doesn't know the exact details of the Marvel film, the Stranger Things alumnus told ComicBook.com earlier this month he knows the overall story, revealing the closing moments of the film should change the MCU forever.

"I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters. What'd you think of the latest entry in the Ant-Man franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!