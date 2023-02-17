Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out in theaters and as the opening chapter of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is – quite literally – a game-changer for the franchise. Marvel fans have been sitting up and paying attention to Ant-Man 3, as it will officially introduce Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror to the MCU. The trailers and footage for Quantumania have made it clear that Kang is a ferocious threat as a villain – so does everyone make it out alive?

Read below to see who dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but obviously, MAJOR SPOILERS will be revealed!

R.I.P to the Bad Guys

Well, we're happy to report that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the rare MCU movie where the (main) good guys don't suffer any tragic losses, but the bad guys didn't get to walk away!

Death of M.O.D.O.K.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals that Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) was lost in the Quantum Realm after Ant-Man shrank him sub-atomic in the first film. Kang found Cross and transformed him into his servant/assassin M.O.D.O.K. (Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing). During the film, M.O.D.O.K. wreaks havoc on the Ant-Man family and the freedom fighters of the Quantum Realm. However, in the final act, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) finally turns the tables and beats M.O.D.O.K. down.

Cassie convinces Darren to stop "being a d*ck" and fight on the right side of things again – Darren does so in the final battle against Kang, and pays for it with his life. In one of the MCU's most bizarre death scenes, Darren/M.O.D.O.K. anoints himself a hero – an Avenger, actually – as well as claiming he always viewed Scott Lang as a "brother." M.O.D.O.K. dies in his own blood and robot fluids, with a final baby hand brush against Scott Lang's cheek. The Ant-Man family lets him believe it.

Death of Kang

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Jonathan Majors' Kang dies in the climactic battle with Ant-Man and the Wasp. But in the case of Kang, "death" is a very relative term.

Kang is seemingly swallowed or vaporized or unmade (not sure which), by the core of his Timesphere engine. The core was the major MacGuffin at the heart of Quantumania, as Janet had expanded it to a size Kang couldn't manage, which was why new Pym particles were needed to shrink it down again. It's ironic then, that Kang is unmade by the very thing he wanted to use to unmake so many other timelines in the Marvel Multiverse.

...However, the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirmed Kangs death – by having the Council of Kangs who have gathered together outside space/time acknowledge it. The Council of Kangs has plenty of backup variants of Kang to replace the fallen "exile," so this one is kind of a wash.

Misc. Deaths

Various Quantum Realm freedom fighters and Kang soldiers (and some cybernetic genius ants) all die in the war against Kang. Bill Murray's character Lord Krylar is implied to possibly die offscreen, as he is last seen about to be eaten by an enlarged creature whose friend he'd been snacking on earlier.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.