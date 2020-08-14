Every Marvel Studios Movie Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

Finally, nine months after its initial launch, Disney+ is the streaming home of every existing movie made by Marvel Studios. On Friday, the final piece of the puzzle made its move to the Disney streamer after having spent a year and a half on Netflix. Ant-Man and the Wasp, the third and final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released in 2018, left Netflix late last month, and made its debut on Disney+ early Friday morning.

If you recall, Disney and Netflix used to have a deal in which every new release from one of Disney's studios (Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, etc.) would head to Netflix months after its theatrical run. Those films would then stream exclusively on Netflix for about 18 months. The deal wasn't renewed heading into 2019, as Disney was planning to launch Disney+. However, every movie released in 2018 still had to follow the original deal.

Because of this deal, Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp weren't able to be a part of the opening day roster for Disney+. As time has gone on, and those deals have expired, those movies have slowly made their way to Disney's streamer. Ant-Man and the Wasp was the final MCU movie on that old Netflix deal, meaning that any Marvel films released by Disney going forward will go straight to Disney+.

At this point, nearly the entire MCU franchise is streaming together on the same platform, the obvious exceptions being Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since the Spider-Man is owned and distributed by Sony, the movies aren't able to stream on Disney+, even though they're still a part of the MCU.

As far as the overall Disney and Netflix deal goes, there are still a handful of films remaining on the latter service. Ralph Breaks the Internet, Christopher Robin, and Mary Poppins Returns are all streaming on Netflix at the moment, but that will change over the next six months or so. Mary Poppins Returns will be the very last to make the jump.

Are you glad to see Ant-Man and the Wasp join the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+?

