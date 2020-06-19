Ant-Man and the Wasp Is Leaving Netflix in July

✖

Up until the end of 2018, Netflix had a deal in place with Disney to become the streaming home for all of the company's new movies. After a Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars movie hit theaters, it would be given a window of eight to nine months before getting sent to Netflix, where it would stay for a year and a half. Disney chose not to renew the deal in 2019 because of the launch of Disney+, but there are still a few films from the previous contract that have yet to see their time on Netflix run out. That said, three of those films are finally set to exit Netflix next month, including Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Every Disney film under the previous deal was given an 18-month window on Netflix. Once that period of time ends, the movie in question is allowed to be added to Disney+. For example, Avengers: Infinity War was added to Netflix on December 25, 2018, so it's scheduled to leave on June 25th of this year. Three different Disney films made their Netflix debut last January, which means that they'll all be leaving next month.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be the first to make the jump from Netflix to Disney+ next month, leaving the former on July 9th. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be next, departing on July 29th, followed by Incredibles 2 on July 30th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp leaving Netflix and heading to Disney+ is a big deal for Marvel fans, because it marks the very last Marvel film left on the old Netflix deal. Once Ant-Man and the Wasp goes to Disney+, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will be streaming in one place. Except for the two Tom Holland Spider-Man films, of course, because they're distributed by Sony. Since Disney didn't put the movies into theaters, it doesn't get their exclusive streaming rights.

If you love Marvel movies, and you don't have Disney+, you've only got a little over a month left to enjoy the MCU on Netflix. Once the end of July rolls around, there will no longer be any Marvel Studios movies on Netflix, so get to streaming.

