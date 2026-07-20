Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Already Has The Perfect Prequel Movie, And A Modern Adaptation You Probably Never Recognized

Christopher Nolan‘s latest blockbuster has finally hit theaters, breaking box office records and earning an unbelievable Rotten Tomatoes score. But long before its release, it was already one of the most talked-about movies of the year thanks to the massive anticipation surrounding it. And that wasn’t just because it was a Nolan film (although that certainly helped), but because it’s an adaptation of The Odyssey, Homer’s epic poem and one of the greatest classics in literary history. This isn’t even the first time audiences have come across this story, considering Ulysses from 1954 and the 1968 and 1997 miniseries. What doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, though, is that cinema has also given us stories directly connected to Odysseus’ journey.

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One of them shows exactly what happened before the hero embarked on the voyage that made him a legend, while the other takes that same narrative structure and transports it to a setting that, in theory, seems to have absolutely nothing to do with Ancient Greece. Maybe you’ve already seen one of these movies (or at least heard of them), but now that Nolan’s film has arrived, you probably never stopped to think about them or even remembered they existed. However, both are fascinating watches if you’ve already seen The Odyssey or are still planning to experience it.

Troy Is The Odyssey‘s Perfect Prequel

image courtesy of warner bros.

If someone asked which movie is worth watching before Nolan’s latest film, the most obvious answer would probably be a documentary about Greek mythology. But there’s a much better option that works as a full chapter before the story begins. Released in 2004, Troy adapts the legendary Trojan War, a conflict primarily inspired by The Iliad, Homer’s epic poem that precedes the events of The Odyssey. In other words, it explores exactly the period of Odysseus’ life that Nolan’s movie only touches on through flashbacks.

And that connection often goes unnoticed because Troy was never marketed as a story about Odysseus. The spotlight was always on Achilles (Brad Pitt) and the clash between the Greeks and the Trojans. And that makes sense, since Achilles is the most iconic figure from that conflict and naturally became the main attraction. But watching it today, it’s impossible not to see Odysseus differently, because everything that happens in The Odyssey depends on that war. Most people remember him because of the Cyclops, the Sirens, Circe, or Poseidon’s relentless pursuit, but before any of that ever happened, he was just a man who spent an entire decade fighting far from everything he knew. But what does that actually mean?

When The Odyssey begins, Odysseus is simply trying to make his way back home after surviving a war that consumed ten years of his life, and that changes the emotional weight of the entire story because his journey isn’t just a series of adventures — it’s the continuation of a conflict that never truly ended for him. That’s where Troy becomes so important.

image courtesy of warner bros.

Even though it takes plenty of liberties with Homer’s original text, the 2000s epic provides all the context needed to understand who The Odyssey‘s protagonist was before beginning the journey that made him famous. While Achilles impresses through combat ability, Odysseus stands out because he’s always thinking several moves ahead of everyone else. It’s a trait the feature highlights repeatedly, establishing what ultimately defines the character: his intelligence. It’s no coincidence that the Trojan Horse (his own idea) became one of the most recognizable symbols in classical literature. So regardless of the adaptation or version, the idea has always been tied to Odysseus’ ability to win through strategy rather than brute strength.

And even if Nolan made a few changes to Homer’s original poem, the essence of the character remains the same: Odysseus is still a leader whose greatest weapon is his ability to outthink his enemies and turn situations in his favor. And in Troy, even though it’s Sean Bean playing the role instead of Matt Damon, it’s still compelling to watch what happened before his journey and see exactly how he operated before it began.

But what about that other adaptation connected to The Odyssey? This is one that rarely comes up in conversations, and many people don’t even realize it’s actually based on the classic — just in a much looser, modern, and surprisingly clever way.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Is The Odyssey Adaptation That Many People Never Realized

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

While Troy tells the story of everything that happened before Odysseus’ journey began, O Brother, Where Art Thou? takes the opposite approach. Instead of returning to Ancient Greece, the movie takes Homer’s narrative structure and moves it to the American South during the Great Depression. Sounds strange, right? So much so that some people watched it without ever realizing they were seeing a new version of this classic. And that’s not because the film tries to hide its inspiration. In fact, the clues are scattered throughout the entire movie — they’re just never presented in an obvious way.

If you’re expecting Greek gods, monsters, and ships sailing across the sea, you’ll probably never make the connection. But once you start paying attention (especially if you’re a fan of Greek mythology), it all becomes clear. The main character is named Everett Ulysses McGill (George Clooney), and his middle name is the first giveaway since Ulysses is the Latin name for Odysseus. His mission isn’t very different either: he has to survive a long journey to get back home and reunite with his wife before it’s too late. From there, almost every major obstacle becomes a modern reinterpretation of Homer’s story.

Need a few examples? The Sirens are still there, but they’re reimagined as three mysterious women by a river. The Cyclops also makes an appearance, except he’s turned into a one-eyed Bible salesman. Even an old blind prophet who can see the future shows up right at the beginning, just like he does in several versions of the classic. The best part is that none of these references really scream at you to make the comparison. The movie works perfectly well on its own, so if you recognize that it’s a reinterpretation, it adds another really rewarding layer to the experience; if you don’t, you still get an excellent adventure comedy.

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

For years, O Brother, Where Art Thou? was mostly remembered for the Coen Brothers’ direction, Clooney’s performance, and its soundtrack, but very few people connected it to Homer. Funny, isn’t it? If you enjoyed Nolan’s The Odyssey and found yourself more curious about the original epic, this is a fantastic movie worth experiencing.

In the end, Troy shows everything Nolan largely leaves behind: the war that shaped Odysseus, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? does the opposite by showing how the heart of that story can still inspire creative ideas today. It’s no surprise that, while they aren’t direct adaptations, The Odyssey has also served as an influence on films like Cold Mountain, Beau Is Afraid, and even the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Considering just how much anticipation surrounded Nolan’s production before its release and the reception it’s receiving now, these are two amazing movies to revisit through a completely new lens on one of the most famous and enduring stories ever told.

Troy is currently streaming on Prime Video, while O Brother, Where Art Thou? is available to rent.

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