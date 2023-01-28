Ant-Man: Writer Reveals What Happened to Edgar Wright's Version of the Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's "Big Bad" Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he's a much different villain from the franchise's humble beginnings. Ant-Man was almost helmed by one of the best directors out there, Edgar Wright, until he and the studio began suffering from those pesky creative differences, and Peyton Reed would then board the project as the new director. Wright had a lot of influence over the first film as he cast most of the roles and did most of the creative work for the movie. Now, Joe Cornish, who helped co-write the first Ant-Man movie, has revealed what happened with Wright's version of the movie.

"We worked on [Ant-Man] for something like eight years, on and off. And in that time, the landscape changed completely," Cornish told The Playlist. "The technology changed completely. Audiences fell in love with superhero movies. All the stuff that people loved in the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s in comic books were suddenly translated on screen in a really direct way that had never happened before."

"That kind of overtook us in the sense that Marvel didn't necessarily want the authored movie that Edgar and I wanted to make because, at that point, they had this behemoth on their hands. They had this universe where the movies had to integrate. Edgar is an auteur. Edgar Wright makes Edgar Wright movies. In the end, that's why it didn't happen, I guess. Having said that, a lot of our stuff is still in there, and I really like that movie. We're as excited as anybody to see where it goes next. We feel connected to that cast as well because Edgar cast it. The designs are still in it. There are still a couple of little Edgar Wright ants scuttling around invisibly in those movies." The writer added.

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

