Anyone But You: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Rom-Com Gets Release Date

Anyone But You, the highly-anticipated romantic comedy led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up), is officially headed to theaters sooner than later. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures confirmed that Anyone But You will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 15th. The film will be directed by Easy A and Friends with Benefits' Will Gluck, and written by Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and is being rewritten by Gluck.

The project will be executive produced by Sweeney, with Gluck, Joe Roth, Jef Kirschenbaum, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman producing. Anyone But You is a screwball comedy follows two people who loathe each other so much – they can't resist the other. The pic is set in Sydney and follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants.

What are Sydney Sweeney's next movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

What are Glen Powell's next movies?

After memorable roles in last year's Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Powell's next movies include Hitman, Deputy X, Foreign Relations, and Most Dangerous Game. Since 2016, he has also been writing a film adaptation of the beloved animated series Captain Planet, which he would hypothetically star in.

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

As mentioned above, Anyone But You will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 15th.