Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character

Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.

The photos, which you can check out in a tweet below, reveal the first look at Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney in costume on Madame Web's set, alongside co-stars Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor.

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced e Celeste O'Conner no set de filmagens de 'Madame Web' hoje (11) em New York City. #DakotaJohnsonhttps://t.co/0dX7vjFY1k pic.twitter.com/RqbNyueqME — Dakota Johnson Brasil (@DakotaJBRA) October 11, 2022

Who is Sydney Sweeney playing in Madame Web?

Sweeney was cast in Madame Web earlier this year, leading to speculation about which Marvel Comics character she could be playing. The theories have ranged from Black Cat to Gwen Stacy to Charlotte Witter — although now that she's sporting red hair, that could certainly fuel speculation that she's playing redheaded Spider-related characters like Jackpot, Mary Jane Watson, or the Julia Carpenter incarnation of Spider-Woman.

"I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney previously said of preparing for the film. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

What is the Madame Web movie about?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024.