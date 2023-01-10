Glen Powell Gives Long-Awaited Update on Captain Planet Movie Reboot

In recent years, Glen Powell's star power has only continued to grow, thanks to projects like Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion. One lesser-known part of the actor's filmography has actually been behind the camera, as he has been writing the script for a movie reboot of the beloved animated series Captain Planet. While Powell's Captain Planet movie has been in the works since 2016, the project has yet to get out of the development stage — and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he provided a major update. As Powell put it, part of the film's potential success depends on Warner Bros. Discovery's recent changes and "where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there."

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell explained. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

What is Captain Planet about?

In Captain Planet, a quintet of teenagers work together to encourage environmentally responsible behavior and can summon a superhero to deal with ecological disasters. The original series featured the voices of David Coburn, LeVar Burton, Frank Welker, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Menville, and Margot Kidder.

The franchise previously consisted of two television series, Captain Planet and the Planeteers and The New Adventures of Captain Planet, as well as a video game, a tie-in comic, and a crossover with OK K.O..!: Let's Be Heroes!. And of course, the franchise reached a whole new generation through a series of parody videos starring Don Cheadle.

Who is making the new Captain Planet movie?

The new version of Captain Planet would be produced by Paramount Pictures and DiCaprio's Appian Way production company.

"I mean, they've tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent," Powell previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "Sometimes you have to think of these things logically. If you have a blue superhero with a green mullet, you can't do like an earnest take on that. You have to go at it from a fun [direction]."

