Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell to Star in New Romantic Comedy

The romantic comedy has remained a beloved component of the movie landscape, bringing a wide array of heartfelt and swoon-worthy scenarios to the big screen. On Wednesday, the latest to join that genre was officially announced — and it is set to star some A-listers. According to a new report, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up) will be starring in a new film directed by Easy A and Friends with Benefits' Will Gluck. The script for the currently-untitled film is written by Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and is being rewritten by Gluck.

The project will be executive produced by Sweeney, with Gluck, Joe Roth, Jef Kirschenbaum, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman producing. Production on the film is expected to begin at the end of February. Sony Pictures reportedly landed the rights to the film at the end of last year.

What are Sydney Sweeney's next movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

What are Glen Powell's next movies?

After memorable roles in last year's Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Powell's next movies include Hitman, Deputy X, Foreign Relations, and Most Dangerous Game. Since 2016, he has also been writing a film adaptation of the beloved animated series Captain Planet, which he would hypothetically star in.

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

h/t: Deadline