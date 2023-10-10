Aquaman 2: New Report Alleges Misconduct From Jason Momoa, Clashes With Amber Heard

A new report from Variety details alleged behind-the-scenes drama that occurred during Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's production. Documents from Aquaman star Amber Heard's high-profile court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp have appeared on Reddit. The documents include notes from Heard's therapist which allege that the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was a hostile environment for Heard to work. That is, in part, because Jason Momoa, who stars as DC's aquatic hero Aquaman, would show up intoxicated, late, and dressed as Depp. Further, the notes suggest Momoa sought to have Heard removed from the film. "Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too," the notes read.

While Momoa's representation declined to speak to Variety for their piece, a DC spokesperson spoke to Momoa's professionalism, saying "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Another insider rebuffed the idea that Momoa showed up drunk to set and suggested that the Momoa did not dress as Depp, but simply has a similar sense of style. "Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set," they said. "And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style."

The report also states that Warner Bros. had wanted to fire Heard from the Aquaman sequel even before Depp filed his lawsuit because of her lack of chemistry with Momoa. Others dispute that narrative, alleging that the studio and, specifically, director James Wan were unsupportive toward Heard because of how her court case hampered their ability to promote the film.

The report suggests Warner Bros. only kept Heard on because her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, sent a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if they went ahead with Heard's termination. Musk did respond to Vareity's request for comment on the matter.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the sequel to Momoa's first Aquaman movie, which grossed $1.15 billion worldwide. It's expected to be Momoa's final performance as Arthur Curry since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final DC Extended Universe movie greenlit under the pre-James Gunn/Peter Safran DC regime to make it to theaters. However, Variety's report suggests Momoa may join Gunn's DC Universe in a new role, that of alien mercenary Lobo, either in Superman: Legacy or a standalone movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Cast, Plot, and Release Date

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.