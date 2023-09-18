Elon Musk Reportedly Considering Making All Users Pay for X aka Twitter

Elon Musk is doing whatever he to make a buck from the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Monday, a new report said the mogul is now considering charging a subscription fee to use X in any fashion. While Musk's first task with the platform was to give verification to those who sign up for Twitter Blue, the latest reports suggest users may have to subscribe to Twitter Blue to even log into the service.

As reported by CNBC, Musk told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he's going implement a "small monthly payment for use of the X system" in an attempt to combat what he says are armies of bots. In the same conversation, Musk said X had over 550 million monthly active users, though it's unclear how many of those millions are bots. In comparison, Facebook reported over three billion monthly active users earlier this summer while Instagram and TikTok have each reported one billion monthly active users.

Musk's also been in the news recently for backing out of a fight with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, the latter claimed in August.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg shared on Threads, a Meta-owned, Twitter-inspired service. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

UFC boss Dana White previously said a Zuckerberg and Musk fight would be the biggest thing he's ever had his hand in helping promote.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ earlier this summer.

He added, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."