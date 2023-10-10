Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Reportedly in Talks to Be Re-Cast as Lobo for Superman: Legacy

A number of actors in the world of comic books have pulled double duty throughout their careers, with Variety reporting that, following Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, star Jason Momoa will be leaving Arthur Curry behind to take on the mantle of Lobo in Superman: Legacy, or in a potential standalone film. While it has been more commonplace to see one actor play multiple roles in disconnected franchises, such as Chris Evans playing Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies before becoming Steve Rogers, this would mark a notably quick turnaround from one popular DC role to another, though it would be a shift likely to be welcomed by fans. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to hit theaters on December 20th.

In addressing the future of the DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, the outlet pointed out, "Momoa may return, just not as Aquaman. Sources say the actor has engaged in talks to play Lobo, either in the 2025 reboot Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn, or in a standalone film."

The future of the DC Universe is looking bright and full of potential, but it's also running the risk of causing some complex continuity issues among fans.

Back in 2013, Man of Steel kicked off what was intended to be the DC Extended Universe, a shared continuity of cinematic experiences akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mixed reactions and behind-the-scenes challenges prevented that franchise from fully living up to its potential, with the studio then breaking the concept of that continuity to allow films like Joker and The Batman to not have to connect to the established universe.

Earlier this year, Ezra Miller's The Flash landed in theaters and later this year will see the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, both of which are spinoffs from the DCEU. More recently, Xolo Maridueña debuted in Blue Beetle as the titular hero, a character who is expected to return in the new DC Universe.

All of these reboots and release date shifts are sure to cause some confusion among fans, as Gunn and Safran will be picking and choosing what does and does not factor into the franchise's future, while also potentially bringing back familiar faces to take on new roles. Despite the current confusion, the official indicator of a new phase for the DC Universe will likely be established when Superman: Legacy lands in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Would you like to see Momoa as Lobo? Let us know in the comments!