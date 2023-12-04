DC's James Wan Answers If Aquaman's Baby Will Die in Sequel

Judging by the marketing surrounding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom so far, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will stop at nothing to get his revenge on the eponymous Justice Leaguer. Some have speculated this means the live-action adaptation of one of Aquaman's most controversial comic story arcs, where Aquaman's nemesis kills Arthur Curry Jr., the child he has with Mera. With James Wan on-hand at CCXP on Sunday, one panelist asked the filmmaker if that storyline would make it into the film.

"We'll see. That'd be dark," Wan said during the Aquaman 2 panel.

Will there be an Aquaman 3?

Though it looks like Jason Momoa is preparing to play Lobo in the new DC Universe after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases, Wan previously revealed the film will set up a potential threequel should studio executives so desire it.

"What I can speak to that is the Jason Momoa story, definitely, as Aquaman definitely has more places to go, and yes," Wan said earlier this fall. "When we get to the end of this... The answer is yes. I don't know how to answer that without giving things away, because where we go at the end of this movie, it does tee up something bigger... Not bigger but it does tee up a direction for that story, and I don't want to speak to that just because it's the end of the movie."

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.